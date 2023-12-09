SLST candidates protest: ‘Bratya Basu to meet delegation’

Kolkata: The state Education minister Bratya Basu will meet a six-member delegation representing the SLST candidates protest on Monday at 3 pm, Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesman Kunal Ghosh said on Saturday after meeting the protesters at Dharmatala on the 1000th day of their movement.



“I am not a government representative and I don’t have authority. However, I contacted the state Education minister and he responded positively,” Ghosh said.

While explaining his decision to meet with the protesters, he said that through the media he came to know of a job seeker tonsuring her head and decided to meet with the protesters.

The protesters, according to Ghosh, demanded to meet with the minister or some official to place their demands.