SLST 2025: Class XI-XII assistant teacher recruitment results published

Kolkata: The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) on Friday night published the results of the written examination for the recruitment of Assistant Teachers in Classes XI-XII under the 2nd State Level Selection Test (SLST), 2025.

The examination, carrying 60 marks, was held on September 14 across 478 centres in 35 subjects. Of the 2,46,543 registered candidates, 2,29,606 appeared for the test, competing for 12,514 vacancies at the Classes XI-XII level.

The Commission had announced earlier on Friday evening that the results would be published the same day. However, heavy traffic on its website — https://westbengalssc.com — caused significant delays.

“The server is facing a massive load. Thousands are already on the site for the ongoing non-teaching staff recruitment process, and after the result notification, many more tried to log in simultaneously. It exceeded the system’s capacity,” a senior WBSSC official said.

Education minister Bratya Basu, confirming the release of results in a post on X, said the examination and recruitment process were being carried out with “complete transparency” under the guidance of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. “The publication of results marks not just an administrative step but a forward stride towards fulfilling our commitment to complete new appointments by December,” Basu wrote, while also assuring jobless teachers that the state government stands by them and will ensure every step is conducted fairly.

According to the Commission’s notification, candidates can view their scores out of 60 marks by logging into the website, selecting their roll number from a dropdown list, and clicking on the ‘View Result’ button.

The next phase of the recruitment involves document verification, followed by interviews.

The preliminary interview list, based on a combined merit score from written and academic components, is expected to be published soon, with verification likely to begin from November 17. Verification will be conducted centrally before interviews are held region-wise.

Officials said results for the Class IX-X Assistant Teacher recruitment examination, held on September 7, are being prepared and will be published soon. A total of 2,93,152 candidates out of 3,19,961 appeared for 23,212 posts in that category.