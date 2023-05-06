Slain Gorkha jawan married just 2 months ago; Mamata expresses shock

Kolkata/Siliguri: The death of Army jawan Siddhant Chettri in the anti-terrorist operation at Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir brought down the curtains abruptly on his two-month-long marriage. The slain jawan hailed from the Bijanbari area in Darjeeling.



Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her shock over the incident in which five valiant soldiers, including Chettri, were killed and stated that their “supreme sacrifice” will never be forgotten.

“Deeply shocked to learn that our Siddhant Chetri, a 25-year young jawan from Bijanbari, Darjeeling, is among the five valiant soldiers of the Indian Army, who lost their lives during an encounter with the terrorists in a special operation at Rajouri in J&K yesterday. Our patriotic jawans laid down their lives in a bid to neutralise the terrorists and their supreme sacrifice will never be forgotten. I offer my sincere condolences to the bereaved families of Siddhant Chetri and the other patriots who have lost their lives yesterday,” Banerjee tweeted.

His elder brother Om Prakash Chettri, who recently retired from the Army, on Saturday said Siddhant was passionate only about serving the nation.

“My brother was very passionate about serving the country. Hence, he joined the Army in 2020. Due to his good performance, he was assigned to Para (Special Forces). He got married only two months ago and returned to his duty in Jammu and Kashmir. He was martyred within 15 days of his return,” Om Prakash Chettri said.

“He was so young. His wife is only 22 and also hails from Darjeeling. Since hearing the news of Siddhant’s death, she is repeatedly losing consciousness. Our parents are mum and not saying a single word,” he added.

Chettri said Siddhant’s body will be kept at their home on Saturday night for the family to mourn and the last rites will be performed on Sunday. Siddhant was among the five Army jawans killed in an explosion triggered by terrorists in the thickly forested Kandi area in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir during an operation to flush them out on Friday. A Major was also injured in the incident.

The Para (SF), to which he belonged, is a group of special forces battalions of the Parachute Regiment in the Indian Army. These units specialise in various roles like counter-terrorism, hostage rescue, counter-insurgency and special reconnaissance.