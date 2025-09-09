Sky watchers witness total lunar eclipse in Balurghat

BALURGHAT: The much-awaited total lunar eclipse on Sunday night created waves of excitement among sky-watchers in Balurghat. To mark the rare celestial event, the newly-formed Balurghat Sky Club organised a special observation session with telescopes and cameras at the Ayodhya Kalidasi Vidyaniketan premises in Ayodhya village, situated on the outskirts of the town.

The phenomenon drew a large gathering of students, science lovers and local residents eager to witness the spectacle. The club, which had earlier hosted its maiden programme in September 2014 to introduce children to the night sky, arranged this eclipse session as part of its continued efforts to promote astronomy among young learners.

Senior member Suhas Kumar Das managed the telescope, while Ayanava Dutta captured the changing phases of the eclipse on his camera. The audience watched in awe as the moon turned a striking reddish hue, popularly known as the “blood moon.” Although patches of cloud occasionally hampered visibility, the celestial show could be viewed intermittently, bringing immense joy to the crowd.

Students from Mahinagar, Balurghat town and nearby Ayodhya Kalidasi Vidyaniketan enthusiastically observed the various stages of the eclipse. Both Das and Dutta explained the scientific aspects of the phenomenon in simple language, making it easier for schoolchildren to grasp the process.

Event coordinator and geography teacher Tuhinsubhra Mandal said: “For observing the total lunar eclipse, we wanted a slightly darker environment, which is why we chose this venue. Our aim is to present the diversity of the night sky to students and astronomy enthusiasts in different ways.”