Skipped Gita recitation event as it was a ‘BJP’s programme’: Mamata

Kolkata: Justifying her absence from the Bhagavad Gita recitation event organised at Brigade Parade ground on Sunday, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said she skipped it as it was a “BJP’s programme”.

Speaking to reporters at Kolkata airport before leaving for an official trip to North Bengal, Banerjee stated that since the BJP was directly involved in the event, she did not attend it. Banerjee also reminded that she has a different ideology that does not match with that of the BJP’s.

“If it were an impartial programme, I would have definitely gone there. I have my own party and follow a different ideology. I respect all religions, caste and creed. I do not attend events organised by people who hate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and do not follow the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi,” Banerjee said. Bhagavad Gira recitation event was organised by Sanatan Sanskriti Sansad. Banerjee skipped it because it was a BJP-linked programme.

When the state BJP tried to portray Sunday’s event as a show of Hindu identity ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, the Trinamool Congress supremo Banerjee stated that her parents have given her a different teaching. She will not be with those who will insult Bengal, she clarified. “How can I attend a programme where the BJP is directly involved? My parents have not given me such teachings. My teachers have shaped me. Those who insult Bengal and are Bangla-birodhi, I am not with them,” she added. It was learnt that an invitation was extended to the Chief Minister earlier.

Meanwhile, in a parallel development, Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh slammed Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari for his comment that “a true Hindu should not ignore such invitations.” Ghosh on Monday posed a counter question asking as to why Adhikari did not attend the inauguration of Jagannath temple in Digha, if he considers himself as a true Hindu.

“How Adhikari can attack Banerjee. He himself did not attend the Jagannath temple inauguration. BJP leader Dilip Ghosh had attended. Some BJP leaders are asking if Mamata Banerjee is an Hindu. Banerjee does not need a Hindutva certificate from the BJP,” Ghosh added. He also asked how many of those who attended the event on Sunday have really read the Gita.