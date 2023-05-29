Skill training camp held for staff of Jalpaiguri Med College & Hospital

JALPAIGURI: Jalpaiguri Medical College and Hospital conducted a communication training for the outsourced staff of the hospital. The aim is to improve communication between hospital staff, patients and patient parties. The training camp was aimed at improving communication skills of the para medics while dealing with the patients and patient party.

Approximately 205 outsourced staff attended the camp. The decision to initiate this training program was taken following an incident in January where the super specialty hospital faced challenges in handling dead bodies.

Jalpaiguri Medical College has employed private agency workers as security guards and housekeeping staff. The hospital in the past had received several complaints against the security guards and housekeeping staff from patients and their attendants. In response to these incidents, the authorities decided to implement communication screening for all the workers. Kalyan Khan, the MSVP (Medical Superintendent and Vice-Principal) of Jalpaiguri Medical College and Hospital, stated: “It has been observed that at times the humane touch is missing. To address these issues, the training camp was organised for the hospital security staff, housekeeping staff, etc.”