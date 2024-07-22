Skill dev training to be provided to set up homestays in ‘Bono Chaya’

Alipurduar: The Alipurduar district administration aims to develop Bono Chaya into a model village. Created under the Chief Minister’s guidance, this newly-established village offers a stunning landscape with tea gardens on one side and hills and forests on the other. The administration is committed to aiding local residents in setting up



homestays that leverage this unique environment.

District Magistrate R Vimala emphasised the village’s distinctive features: “Bono Chaya’s location is both unique and beautiful. Surrounded by mountains and a river, the revenue land here is ideal for developing homestays or parks. There is also significant government land and a park that could be improved to attract more tourists. The area, frequented by various bird species, offers visitors a pleasant experience. Training for tour guides is already underway through the Utkarsh Bangla Scheme. For those interested in homestays, specialised housekeeping training will also be provided under this scheme.

Many of the 203 families in the village are keen to start homestays and the district administration will offer the necessary support.”

On December 10, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee directed the immediate relocation of 203 families from Gangutia Basti and Bhutia Basti within the Buxa Tiger Reserve due to natural hazards. Consequently, the district administration and Forest department evacuated these forest villages and established a new settlement on government land. The Chief Minister named this new village, located near the Bhatpara tea plantation in Kalchini Block, ‘Bono Chaya.’

Purnoman Rai, a resident of Bono Chaya, commented: “The erosion of the Gangutia River was a severe threat to our survival. The government’s provision of rehabilitation space has significantly improved our living conditions. I am interested in starting a homestay and believe that with proper training from the district administration, I can manage it effectively. The area is ideal for tourism, and with the right support, we can offer a smooth experience for visitors.”