‘SKFU Canvas’ soft-launched in Siliguri by Techno India Group

Siliguri: A new chapter in North Bengal’s design and creative education landscape ‘SKFU Canvas’ was officially soft-launched, in Siliguri, on Friday. The initiative, envisioned as a modern hub for creative learning and fashion innovation, was unveiled under the leadership of Satyam Roy Choudhury, Managing Director of Techno India Group.

The event witnessed the presence of several distinguished guests, including Prof Dhrubajyoti Chattopadhyay, Pro-Chancellor (Techno India Group of Universities) & Central Academic Leader; Nayanika Chatterjee, celebrated fashion icon; Bhaskar Roy, vice-president, Techno India Group; Minal Pareek, Director–Digital Media, Techno India Group & Dean – School of Media Communications, Fine Arts & Design; and renowned fashion designer Arnab Sengupta.

“The fashion industry is one of the fastest-growing sectors, generating substantial revenue and creating extensive employment opportunities. Therefore, this new fashion institute will come up in Siliguri to provide students of North Bengal with the opportunity to learn fashion and build successful careers in the field,” said Bhaskar Roy, vice-president, Techno India Group.

SKFU Canvas aims to redefine fashion education in the region by offering a range of certificate courses in fashion design. These programmes are developed under a technical collaboration with Sister Nivedita University, ensuring academic excellence and contemporary relevance.

Further strengthening its curriculum, the institution has partnered with IFM Academy for enhanced industry connect. This collaboration will provide students with hands-on exposure, practical learning modules, updated global practices and mentorship from industry professionals. The admission process will start next week.

Following the unveiling, a talk show on ‘Circular Fashion and Sustainability’ set the tone for socially responsible and environmentally conscious design education. Eminent speakers discussed the urgency of adopting sustainable practices, material innovation, and mindful creativity to shape the future of the fashion industry. SKFU canvus felicitated 12 distinguished individuals from North Bengal for their notable contributions to the field of design.

Another segment was the ‘Circular Fashion Installation’ presented by students from various fashion backgrounds. The installation, built on concepts of upcycling, eco-friendly materials and sustainable design ideologies, highlighted the potential of young designers to pioneer the future of responsible fashion.

The ceremony was hosted by Kuntanil Das, Senior Fashion and Image Coach, adding gravitas and professional finesse to the ceremony.