Skeleton recovered from locked house in Siliguri

Siliguri: A skeleton was recovered from a locked house in Pabitra Nagar, Devi Danga area of Siliguri on Thursday, sending shockwaves through the local community.

According to police sources, the skeleton may belong to Pasang Doma Sherpa, a school teacher from Namchi, South Sikkim, who has been missing for several months now.

Sherpa’s son had lodged a missing complaint with the Sikkim police six months ago. During the course of the investigation, police discovered that the woman had married another man and moved into a house in Devi Danga.

Acting on a lead, a Sikkim police team arrived at the house on Thursday afternoon.

Finding it locked, they broke it open with assistance from Pradhan Nagar police. Inside the bedroom, they discovered a human skeleton.

Although initial suspicions suggest it could be Pasang Doma Sherpa’s remains, authorities have stated that only a DNA test can confirm the identity.

The skeleton has been taken for forensic examination and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of death.