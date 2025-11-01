Skeleton found in manhole during cleaning

Kolkata: Tension gripped the Rajabazar area on Friday morning after a highly decomposed body, almost reduced to a skeleton, was recovered from a manhole during sewer cleaning work.

According to police, around 11:30 am, a team of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) workers was cleaning a sewer line in Rajabazar, under the jurisdiction of Amherst Street Police Station. When they opened a manhole, they spotted the skeletal remains inside the sewer.

The police were immediately informed. Officers reached the spot, recovered the body and sent it for forensic examination.

An unnatural death case has been registered and an investigation has been initiated. Police said local residents are being questioned to find out if anyone had noticed anything suspicious in recent days.