SJDA to support solid waste management systems in villages

siliguri: Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority (SJDA) will provide infrastructural support to Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad (SMP) for implementing a solid waste management system(SWM) in village areas under the Parishad.



“We want the Mahakuma Parishad to implement the solid waste management system in the areas by themselves. But, they also need some infrastructural support for this and we will help them with that. We will buy machines for them,” said Sourav Chakraborty, the chairman of SJDA in Siliguri.

About three months ago, the Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad had introduced the SWM system in the village areas as a pilot project. However, to implement this project to its full potential the SMP needs infrastructural support. Places have been identified for dumping garbage in every block. The SJDA will build boundary walls at the site and will buy machines worth Rs 1 crore for the project.

Solid waste management will be implemented in all four blocks of the Parishad including Matigara, Naxalbari, Kharibari, and Phansidewa. Each block will get machines for the project.

On Thursday, a meeting was held at the Office of SJDA with Arun Ghosh, the Sabhadhipati of SMP, and other officials and board members of the Mahakuma Parishad.