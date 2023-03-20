SJDA to review key works taken up by the authority

Siliguri: The Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority (SJDA) will review all major works taken up by the authority. For this, all major works except road construction work will be stopped for the time being. However, all emergency works will expedited.



“As per the guidelines of the state government and keeping in mind the G-20 Summit, the SJDA at present is laying stress on infrastructure development. All the big projects which had been undertaken years ago will be stopped. We will review all the work, and will discuss these with the state government. After the review, we will restart the work,”said, Sourav Chakraborty, the Chairman of SJDA, following the Board of Directors meeting of the SJDA, held at the SJDA office in Siliguri on Monday.

On Monday, the 147th board meeting of SJDA was held at the office of the SJDA in Siliguri. About 130 works which have been taken up by the board were discussed in the meeting. Among them, construction of roads, installation of lights on electric poles, construction of new drains etc. have been discussed.

After the meeting, SJDA Chairman said that there is G-20 Summit event ahead in Siliguri. Before that all emergency-based works are being taken up along with the infrastructural development of several areas of Siliguri, Jalpaiguri and Malbazar.

“We have already completed the works which had been given to us for the G-20 Summit. We have constructed the road of New Chamta Tea Estate and installed lights there. More works are being undertaken,” Chakraborty further added. As a result of the government’s decision to convert leasehold land into freehold land, SJDA will be able to earn revenue of Rs 50 crore. Several applications have already been submitted.

Chairman also said that the crematorium of Shahudangi will be handed over to the Siliguri Municipal Corporation. The SJDA will pay the pending amounts. They will also request the North Bengal Development Department (NBDD) to provide funds, as the area belongs to the NBDD. Presently, the SJDA is maintaining the crematorium.