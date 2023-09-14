SJDA to install CCTV cameras to increase vigil around schools

Siliguri/Jalpaiguri: With cases of attempts to abduct coming to the fore, parents of school students in parts of North Bengal are a worried lot.



The Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority (SJDA) has planned to install CCTV cameras in front of schools to boost security.

For the past few days, there have been rumours that a gang of kidnappers are roaming in the vicinity of schools to kidnap students.Children have also narrated incidents to their parents of this. “These are mostly rumours,” said Sourav Chakraborty, chairman of SJDA.

“Police are on alert. I have spoken to them. These are rumours. However, we have decided to tighten the security. We will visit different schools and will install the cameras before Durga Puja,” said Chakraborty.

Recently, several voice clips have gone viral on social media where some parents alleged that there were attempts to kidnap their children after school.

Such voice clips have spread panic among the parents. Recently, a few parents from Siliguri complained about this to the chairman over the phone. The Chairman said: “I have received 4 such complaints from parents in Siliguri; 3 from Jalpaiguri; 6 from Coochbehar and 1 from Dinhata.”

Subhendra Kumar, the ADCP of Siliguri Police Commissionerate said: “So far there has been no incident of child abduction in the city. We are keeping strict vigilance.”

Meanwhile, SJDA is planning to install approximately 100 CCTV cameras in Jalpaiguri after the city saw a rise in crime and rumours of child abductions.

Sourav Chakraborty visited Fanindra Deb High School in Jalpaiguri on Thursday and emphasised the importance of safeguarding students, especially in light of the increasing crime rate in the city. He revealed that the police administration had also requested the installation of cameras, prompting SJDA to take the initiative to install 100 CCTV cameras across the city. While SJDA will oversee the installation process, the CCTV cameras will be operated by the police.”

Simultaneously, the district police administration has launched an awareness campaign in the city, urging residents not to give ear to rumours of child abductions.