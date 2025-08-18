SJDA to crack down on illegal lodges & homestays in Matigara

Siliguri: The Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority (SJDA) has initiated action against illegal lodges and homestays allegedly operating without valid documents in Himachal Vihar, a residential complex in Matigara.

According to complaints, several house owners have been running lodges and homestays in residential apartments without the required permissions. Many of these places are functioning under flex boards, but lack any official registration or licenses. The SJDA has already started sending notices to the house owners.

In this regard, Dilip Dugar, the Chairman of SJDA said: “I have received several such reports. We have already started sending notices to house owners to check the documents of the lodges and homestays running inside residential premises. Action will be taken after verifying everything.”

Himachal Vihar, a residential hub with multi-storey buildings and stand alone houses, also has the SJDA office. Allegedly, around eight homestays and lodges are operating illegally in the area. Residents claim the administration has no record of the people arriving and staying there, raising security concerns.

The issue has drawn further attention after miscreants involved in a recent ATM robbery abandoned a stolen vehicle on the Eastern Bypass in Himachal Bihar. This has sparked suspicion over possible links between criminal activities and the unregulated lodges.

Milan Basu, Secretary of the Himachal Bihar Social Welfare Organization, welcomed SJDA’s move. “Such complaints have been raised for a long time. We had reported the issue earlier as well. If the administration takes strict action this time, the problem will finally be resolved,” he said.

With notices already issued, SJDA officials have assured that the verification process will determine whether these establishments possess proper licenses. Illegal operations are likely to face closure following the scrutiny.