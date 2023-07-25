SJDA to construct new building for convenience of court visitors

Jalpaiguri: The Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority (SJDA) is planning to construct a building adjacent to the Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench to provide accommodation to people who visit the Circuit Bench for legal matters. This new building will be located outside the premises of the permanent building of the circuit bench. Work for this project has already commenced. SJDA owns a considerable amount of land in the area, which will be utilised for this purpose.



The construction of the permanent building of the Calcutta High Court’s circuit bench, situated along National Highway No. 31 in the Paharpur area near Jalpaiguri town, is nearing completion. When the court begins functioning in the permanent building next year, it will handle all types of cases, attracting people from various districts of North Bengal. However, the current concern is that there are no other facilities like accommodation and food around the permanent building of the circuit bench. Addressing this issue, SJDA has taken the initiative to provide the necessary facilities.

According to SJDA, they have ample land available where the permanent building of the circuit bench is being constructed, as well as along the national highway. A survey is already underway to decide on the land to be used along with planning.

SJDA chairman, Sourav Chakraborty state: “Outside the Calcutta High Court, there are plenty of accommodations, eateries and stationeries, ensuring visitors do not have to worry about these amenities. However, such infrastructure is lacking around the permanent building of the Jalpaiguri circuit bench. As this circuit bench is Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s dream project, we are taking the initiative to create the necessary infrastructure as per her instructions. The upcoming building will offer various types of rooms, including AC and non-AC rooms. There will be restrooms and drinking water facilities for those working at the court.

We are also considering separate arrangements for women and men who come to the court with their children. Furthermore, there are plans to build shops in the vicinity.”