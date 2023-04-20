SJDA to build parking space at Siliguri Hawker’s Corner Market

siliguri: The Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority (SJDA) will construct parking space at Siliguri Hawker’s Corner Market with the help of the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC). Two parking places will be built at the market.



Sourav Chakraborty, the Chairman of SJDA, Goutam Deb, the Mayor of Siliguri and other officials visited the area on Thursday.

“With the advice of Mayor Goutam Deb, we will build these parking places in this market. We will also give a face-lift to the entire market. These parking places will help to reduce traffic congestion in the area,” said Sourav Chakraborty.

One of the major problems of the city is traffic congestion and lack of parking places is the main reason behind this. The problem is affecting the business of the traders as well. Traders complain that very few people come to the markets for shopping as most of them prefer shopping malls due to parking issues. Traders of the Hawker’s Corner Market also raised the same issue.

The SJDA has taken the initiative to build these parking places to solve the problem. A Detail Project Report will be made on the project, after that project cost will be decided.

Deb said: “I have given a suggestion to SJDA for using the underground for parking. Two-storey parking could be built there. These parking spots will be constructed for two and three-wheeler vehicles because there is no space for four wheelers. It will help the traders and customers to park their vehicles safely.”