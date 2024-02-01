‘SJDA takes up development works worth Rs 35 crore’

Siliguri: Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority (SJDA) has taken up various development works of about Rs 35 crore. These works have been discussed at the 150th board meeting held on Thursday in Siliguri. In this, maximum works are of road construction, high drain construction, streetlights installation etc.



They will also set up a convention centre in Siliguri. SJDA has identified three locations and sent proposals to the state government for approval.

“We have undertaken numerous works in different areas under SJDA, including Bagdogra, Naxalbari, Matigara, Siliguri Municipal Corporation area (SMC), Dabgdam, Jalpaiguri, Maynaguri etc. The convention centre will also be set up in Siliguri soon. After getting approval from the State government we will start the work,” said Sourav Chakraborty, the SJDA Chairman. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had ordered SJDA to set up a convention centre in Siliguri. Therefore, the SJDA has identified three locations which were a place opposite Uttarayan in Matigara, in Kawakhali and Chotapothuram under the Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad area.

This centre will have all the facilities for conducting international and national seminars, high-class events, meetings etc.

He also said that the apartments of the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) people will be distributed soon. A total of 422 apartments will be given.