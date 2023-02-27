SJDA starts process to convert leasehold land to freehold

SILIGURI: Finally, the process of converting leasehold land to free hold land has commenced in Siliguri. Keeping with the announcement by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the leasehold land under the Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority (SJDA) will be converted to freehold land.



“It is a historic decision taken by the Government of West Bengal. With this freehold system, the people will get all the land rights. All the details of the application will be available online. As this facility is optional, we will urge the people to come forward, we will help them in every aspect,” said Sourav Chakraborty, the Chairman.

In this regard, a meeting was held with the leaseholders at the SJDA office in Siliguri on Monday. Sourav Chakraborty chaired the meeting.

It is known that there are total 700 leaseholders under the jurisdiction of SJDA. Among them some attended the meeting on Monday. In this meeting, the entire application process was explained to the leaseholders.

Leaseholders can apply online for the conversion. All the details and the application form are available on the official website of SJDA.

The holders have to pay a transaction fee only one time to the state government.

After conversion, the property can also be used for commercial or industrial purposes.

The department of Urban Development and Municipal Affairs has already issued a notification for converting the government leasehold land to freehold for commercial and industrial use.

The leaseholders have to pay 7.5 per cent to 20 per cent of the land value as transaction fees.