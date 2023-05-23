SJDA plans to build alternative aproach road to Siliguri

siliguri: The Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority (SJDA) plans to rebuild an existing road as an alternate approach road to Siliguri in order to alleviate traffic congestion.



The road stretches from near Jalpai More to Matigara Haat through Chourangi More. In addition, the Paribahan Nagar Truck Terminus in Matigara will be relocated to Ghoshpukur, and a bus stand will be established at Paribahan Nagar. Sourav Chakraborty, the chairman of the SJDA, said during a meeting in Siliguri.

A 12-ft-wide road to the city already exists, although it is not utilised as much due to the road’s poor state. Furthermore, according to reports many have unlawfully encroached on the roadside.

“We talked to the traders who have encroached on the sides, and they have agreed to leave the space. We will widen that road. A Detailed Project Report (DPR) on the project will be prepared soon. The district administration will also help us with this project,” the chairman said.

On Tuesday, the meeting was held at the PWD Inspection Bungalow in Siliguri, where SJDA chairman; Goutam Deb, Mayor of Siliguri; S Ponamballam, the District Magistrate of Darjeeling district, and other SJDA board members were present.

After the meeting, the chairman said: “ Congestion in the city has become a big concern. Every day, there is significant traffic congestion. This is a problem that I confront practically every day. We intend to build this road to remedy the problem. This will be used as an alternative road to Siliguri city.”

Meanwhile, he further said that the Truck Terminus of the Paribahan Nagar in Matigara, Siliguri will be shifted to Ghoshpukur under Phansidewa Block.

And a bus stand will be set up there for the long route buses. Construction of another bus stand is under process at Tinbatti More.