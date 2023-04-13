‘SJDA inaugurates 20 dev projects worth Rs 15 crore in past 4 days’

siliguri: The Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority (SJDA) has started construction of roads in different areas under the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) and Dabgram-Fulbari Constituency, which falls under the Jalpaiguri district.



“In the last four days, we have inaugurated 20 works in Jalpaiguri district, including SMC areas, which will cost Rs 15 crore,” stated Sourav Chakraborty, the Chairman of SJDA.

In the past two days, the Chairman of SJDA laid foundation stones for 10 new road construction works in these areas. Along with this, the SJDA has started electrification work in a few areas.

“We have taken up multiple works under the Jalpaiguri district. These are the basic demands of people. As instructed by our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, we are focusing on infrastructural development. People will get benefit from these roads. More works will be started soon,” said, Sourav Chakraborty.

On Thursday, Sourav Chakraborty along with Gautam Deb, the Mayor of Siliguri, laid foundation stones for seven road construction works in ward number 35, 38 and 40 under SMC.

The four new roads with drains on the sides will be constructed in ward number 40 and one road with drains will come up in ward number 38. Rs 3 crore 35 lakh has been sanctioned for the project. Two roads will be constructed at ward number 35 and electrification work will take place at Rs 1 crore and 25 lakh. On Wednesday, Chairman SJDA had laid foundation stones for four roads under the Dabgram-Fulbari Constituency. Two high mast lights will be installed there. Total Rs 3 crore has been sanctioned for the work.