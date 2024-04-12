SJDA corruption case comment: Gautam Deb seeks apology from Suvendu

Siliguri: Gautam Deb, Mayor of Siliguri, condemned the comment by Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikary that he should be sent behind bars in the corruption case of the Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority (SJDA).



While attending a Press conference at the party office of Darjeeling district Trinamool Congress on Friday, he highlighted several points on the issue of SJDA corruption.

He said that the Opposition leader targeted him from a public stage without knowing the real facts and that he should publicly apologise immediately.

“I never insult anyone personally. However, the Opposition leader should know the proper etiquette for commenting on others. He was not aware of the situation and the work I did during my time as Chairman of SJDA. He made false statements in public before the election to defame us. He should apologise,” said the Mayor. A few days ago, Suvendu Adhikari held a public meeting in the Ambari area of Jalpaiguri district where he allegedly made this remark.

During this press meet, Deb stated that the corruption came to light during 2011 while he took charge as the Chairman of SJDA in 2013.

After taking charge, he commissioned a technical audit by experts from Jadavpur University. Eight FIRs were lodged at that time, based on which many people were arrested, including the then CEO of SJDA. The experts submitted their report to the then chairman. “I had started the investigation against corruption and the Opposition leader criticised me. This is very unfortunate,” Deb added.

Apart from that, about Siliguri Gate, the Opposition party leader said that only Rs 20 lakh was spent on the construction of that gate. In this regard, the Mayor said: “If he felt so, why did he not raise this question at that time? If he found corruption in that work, why didn’t he investigate?”