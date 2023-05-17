SJDA chief visits NBU to discuss renovation of the university

Sourav Chakraborty, the chairman of Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority visited the North Bengal University(NBU) on Wednesday to discuss the renovation work of the university.

The university will be renovated by the SJDA. Chakraborty held a meeting with Om Prakash Mishra, the Vice-Chancellor of the university regarding this.

After the meeting, Chakraborty said: “A hostel and a few areas of the university are in a dilapidated state. SJDA will redevelop those. Today, we only held a discussion. Later, we will jointly visit those areas with the university authorities.”

The SJDA will rebuild the VK Hostel, which is in a dilapidated state and has been closed for a long time.

Meanwhile, the university will also help the SJDA in the development of human resources.

Mishra said: “The university is going to launch a skill enhancement and entrepreneurship development programme on May 19.”

“The employees of the SJDA will participate in the programme. It will help them in developing human resources. We are delighted that SJDA has come forward for this,” he added.

Along with the chairman, Dilip Dugar, vice-chairman; Sevale Abhijit Tukaram, IAS, Chief Executive Officer; Nupur Das, registrar of NBU and other dignitaries were present at the meeting.