SJDA chairman distributes about 500 quintals of wheat ahead of Chhath Puja

Jalpaiguri: Sourav Chakraborty, Chairman of Siliguri-Jalpaiguri Development Authority (SJDA), is personally distributing 500 quintals of wheat as a special initiative for Chhath devotees in Siliguri, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar ahead of Chhath Puja.



The wheat distribution commenced on Thursday, covering various areas in Siliguri, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar municipalities.

Sourav Chakraborty stated: “There is a significant demand for wheat during Chhath Puja and I felt the need for a personal initiative. Consequently, I purchased 500 quintals of wheat from Bihar. The distribution began in Siliguri and Jalpaiguri on Thursday, starting in the Jalpaiguri municipality area and extending towards 17-18 of Jalpaiguri Municipality.

Additionally, 5,000 sarees will be distributed to Chhath devotees. SJDA is also overseeing the construction of Chhath ghats, with a total of 26 ghats underway in Siliguri, Jalpaiguri, Malbazar and Mainaguri. The administrative team and SJDA personnel are supervising these ghats.”

Chakraborty added: “SJDA has made arrangements to broadcast the World Cup final game on November 19. The game will be shown on large screens at 12 locations in Jalpaiguri, Siliguri, Malbazar, Falakata, Alipurduar and Maynaguri. The locations include Rajbari Dighi and Madrasa Maidan in Jalpaiguri, Malbazar Ghari More in front of Maynaguri Municipal Supermarket, Bidhan Market, and Airview More in Siliguri, and College Halt in Alipurduar, catering to the enthusiasm of the people.”