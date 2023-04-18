Sizzling summer: Malda records highest-ever temperature at 43.50C

malda: Malda at 43.5 degree Celsius recorded the highest-ever temperature on Tuesday. To make matters worse, there was a significant drop in the humidity level. The weather condition resembled that of a desert.



The temperature recorded on Monday was 43.3 degree Celsius. Before 2013, the average temperature remained under 40 degree Celsius but with the change in weather, the 40 degree Celsius-mark is crossed now even in April. Gradually, the April heat started soaring, touching the 43 degree Celsius-mark. On Tuesday morning, the relative humidity was only 27 per cent as in deserts.

Possibilities of dehydration, heat stroke, bleeding from nose, cramps in muscles have gone up with the weather. Doctors have advised to remain hydrated always and avoid exposure to sunlight as much as possible.

Kamakhya Nath Bose, official the Meteorology Department Malda, said: “From 1994 digital recording of temperature started here. This is the first time that we are recording 43.5 degree Celsius here. Such high temperature with low humidity, as low as 27 per cent is very dangerous for health. The situation has further aggravated owing to the hot winds-Loo.”

People in the streets are now coming out of their houses covered from tip to toe, especially the face and head. The English Bazar Municipality area remains less crowded in the daytime though people are coming out in the evening with temperatures lowering.

Frequent fluid consumption is advised by the doctors to avoid dehydration caused by the scorching sun. Parthapratim Mukhopadhyay, Principal of Malda Medical College and Hospital, said: “It will be wise to avoid exposure to sunlight. Frequent consumption of fluids, oral rehydration solution is necessary. Dizziness, fatigue, muscle cramp can also be experienced by some. If one feels unwell in this weather, it is best to consult a doctor. “