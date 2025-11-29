Sixth-grader contaminates classmate’s water bottle

Kolkata: At Hateswar High School in Pashkura, a shocking incident has come to light: a sixth-grade boy allegedly poisoned a girl’s water bottle by mixing pesticide into it.

According to the school authorities, the girl became unwell immediately after drinking the water. Teachers sensed something was wrong and inspected the bottle, detecting a smell characteristic of weed-killer.

In subsequent questioning, another classmate confessed that he had added the pesticide under instructions from the class’s “first boy.” The accused, a class-mate from the same batch, reportedly acted out of fear he might perform poorly in upcoming exams — possibly motivated by academic rivalry.

The school filed a written complaint with the police. The headmaster described the act as deeply regrettable and unacceptable, and emphasised that authorities must treat such incidents with utmost seriousness. Police have begun an investigation.