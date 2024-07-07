Six-year-old boy falls from staircase, dies

Kolkata: In a tragic incident, a six-year-old child died after he fell down from the fifth floor staircase while playing with his four-year-old sister inside the Ballygunge Military Camp (BMC) located on Gurusaday Dutta Road on Saturday night.



The boy was rushed to Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital (CNMCH) where he was declared brought dead.

According to a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer (PRO), Eastern Command of the Indian Army, around 9.30 pm on Saturday, the six-year-old boy was playing on the staircase on the fifth floor of the Jamana Building accommodation inside the BMC. The child while playing somehow lost control and fell through the gap between the staircase and suffered severe head injuries. Emergency services were promptly activated and the child was rushed to CNMCH which was closest to BMC, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Later, the body was sent for autopsy after observing the legal formalities. It is suspected that the boy died due to profuse bleeding from multiple head injuries. The family of the deceased child lives on the fifth floor and was inside their flat at the time of the incident.

Though it is suspected that it was an unfortunate accident, the authorities will conduct a probe to ascertain the cause behind the incident. “The authorities are conducting a thorough investigation to determine the circumstances that led to this unfortunate accident,” the statement read.