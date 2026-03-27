Six police personnel injured in Basanti TMC-BJP clash

Kolkata: About six police personnel were injured while attempting to control a clash between the BJP and Trinamool Congress in Basanti, South 24-Parganas, on Thursday morning.



Police have arrested around eight persons and are trying to nab others involved in the violence. The Election Commission has sought a detailed report from the district administration on the incident.

According to sources, BJP candidate from the Basanti Assembly Constituency, Bikash Sardar, was campaigning in the Basanti market area on Thursday morning when he was allegedly attacked by a group of miscreants backed by the Trinamool Congress. BJP workers present at the campaign retaliated, triggering a clash between the two groups and escalating tension in the area.

On receiving information, police personnel reached the spot and attempted to bring the situation under control. During the intervention, the attackers allegedly assaulted the police, leaving several personnel injured. A large contingent of police, led by senior officials of the Baruipur Police District, later arrived and brought the situation under control.

Following the incident, police launched a manhunt and arrested eight people from different parts of Basanti. Vigilance in the area has also been stepped up following the incident.