Six more arrested in SSC recruitment scam by CBI

kolkata: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested six persons, including Chandan Mondal alias Ranjan of Bagda, in connection with the SSC recruitment scam case on Friday from Nizam Palace.



It has been alleged that the accused persons were part of the network of money collection from various candidates and facilitating employment to undeserving and unlisted candidates in various schools across the state.

Mondal was earlier interrogated multiple times. On Friday, he was again summoned. It has been alleged that Mondal was not cooperating with the investigating officials of the CBI and thus he was arrested.

Mondal’s name was brought to light by the former CBI officer Upen Biswas. Though he did not divulge Mondal’s original name initially, later he told the Calcutta High Court about him.

It has been alleged that Mondal had taken a huge amount of money for arranging jobs for many candidates.

Mondal had allegedly acted as a middleman like several others in the SSC recruitment scam case. After his name cropped up in the case, High Court directed the CBI to start probe against Mondal. Though Mondal was summoned multiple times, he was not arrested earlier. Over the issue, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay had expressed his unhappiness.Sources informed that apart from Biswas’s statement, Mondal’s name came up during the interrogation of Prasanna Roy was also a middleman and had been arrested already. However, Mondal claimed that he has been framed.