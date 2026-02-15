Six miscreants held by ‘Watch Section’ during CP’s city visit

Kolkata: On a day when Commissioner of Police (CP), Kolkata, Supratim Sarkar was making surprise visit to several parts of the city with a clear message to the people that security is the most priority of them, six miscreants were arrested by the Watch Section of the Detective Department who were involved in two different theft cases of Girish Park and Joransanko areas on Saturday.



According to sources, on January 14, a complaint was lodged at the Jorasanko police station by a resident of Narayanpur in Rajarhat, alleging that while he was traveling in a crowded bus along the Budhan Sarani, his smartphone was stolen near the College Street Bata stoppage.

While checking the CCTV footage, police spotted the suspects amid the others deboarding the bus in the said area. On Saturday, while the anti-crime team of the Watch Section was patrolling in the Hastings area, four people were spotted roaming in a suspicious manner. While questioning and checking the list of suspects, police found that the four were wanted in the mobile theft case. Later, they were arrested. On the other hand, two miscreants were arrested from the Park Circus area for their involvement in a theft case registered at the Girish Park police station on January 20. A cab driver alleged that unknown miscreants had stolen a mobile and a money purse from his car while he was sleeping.

Meanwhile, on Saturday evening, Sarkar visited Gariahat Crossing to take stock of the police arrangement. After a brief inspection, he said, “our top most priority is the safety and security of women along with other citizens. Our target is to increase the visibility of the police personnel on the road so that people can reach out to any cop in case of an emergency.”