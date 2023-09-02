Six held for running fake call centre

Kolkata: Six persons, including the owner, were arrested for allegedly running a fake job racket at SDF Building in Salt Lake Sector-V after an East Burdwan resident complained of getting duped by the gang to Electronics Complex Police Station.



The six-person team included the owner identified as Sumon Mondal and Bristi Das.

The incident came to light on September 1, after the victim named Sk. Aftab (22), resident of Nantunganj in East Burdwan filed a complaint stating that the accused people had promised him a job and taken Rs 46,000 for the same.

The victim was looking for a job when he stumbled upon an advertisement on Facebook of “Kolkata Institute of Professional Studies.”

Aftab contacted the Institute which promised him a job in Airport Cargo within July this year and a huge amount was demanded from him.

The victim had paid Rs 46,000. When they allegedly failed to deliver on their promise and refused to refund the money a complaint was lodged.