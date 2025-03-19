Six get life sentence for TMC worker’s murder in Balurghat

BALURGHAT: Balurghat District Court sentenced six persons to life imprisonment for the murder of Trinamool Congress worker Ram Prasad Haldar. The verdict was delivered on Tuesday evening by ADJ Third Court Judge Manoj Prasad. Although charges were initially filed against seven individuals, one of the accused, Prabir Shil, had passed away in a road accident during the trial.

The victim Ram Prasad Haldar, was a resident of Chhinnamasta Palli in Balurghat Municipality. His family expressed satisfaction with the court’s decision.

The six convicted individuals were sentenced under Sections 302 and 34 of the IPC, receiving life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 30,000.

In case of non-payment, they would serve an additional five months of simple imprisonment.

Public prosecutor Ritabrata Chakraborty, said: “On January 12, 2014, Ram Prasad Haldar’s blood-stained body was found in a ditch near Balurghat Airport.

A written complaint was filed at Balurghat Police Station on January 14, 2014, by his father, Amal Haldar. Investigation revealed that the victim had left home on January 11 after receiving a phone call and never returned. Following the probe, Balurghat Police submitted a chargesheet against the accused.

After thorough interrogation, the court found Rakesh Das, Ranjit Biswas, Jaydeb Das, Ananda Nuniya, Shyamal Hansda, and Surdeep Das guilty. The judgment was pronounced on Tuesday.”