Six die as SUV rams into truck in West Bengal's Malda

Malda: At least six people were killed and another injured when the SUV they were travelling in rammed into a truck near Gour railway station in West Bengal's Malda district, police said on Sunday.



The accident, which occurred around midnight on Saturday, took place on national highway 12 when the vehicle was coming to Malda town from Kaliachak in the district.

While five people died on the spot, one succumbed to injuries at a hospital here on Sunday, police said.

National highway authorities and the police extracted the bodies from the badly damaged vehicle and sent two other injured to hospital, they said.

All those who died were residents of Alipur in Kaliachak block of Malda district, police said.