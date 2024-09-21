Six convicted for trafficking women

KOLKATA: The Seventh Additional District Judge (ADJ) in Barasat held six persons guilty on Friday for trafficking women and making pornographic videos.

In 2020, a woman filed a case at Bidhannagar Cyber Crime Police Station, alleging she was coerced into filming bold videos under the pretense of securing a role in the film industry. During the probe, police had conducted a raid at a luxurious hotel in New Town during March 2021. Five persons were arrested red handed while preparing to shoot a pornographic series. A huge number of electronic devices, sex toys, condoms and sex medicines were seized from the said hotel room.

During the police remand period of the arrested persons, police officials, based on the accused persons’ statements, seized a huge number of pornographic materials in the Google Drive linked with the emails of the accused persons. A reconstruction of the shooting scene was later carried out. While investigating, police learnt that several more women had fallen victim to the racket. Meanwhile, police nabbed the sixth accused from the Howrah railway station. After a forensic examination of several seized electronic devices, police discovered that the accused had been uploading the pornographic videos online in exchange for significant sums of money. The accused operated by setting up an office in Tollygunge and advertising opportunities for young women interested in acting and modeling, promising them roles in the industry. The chargesheet was filed on time following the investigation. On Friday, all six accused were found guilty, with sentencing set for Tuesday.