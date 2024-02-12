Six BJP MLAs, including Suvendu, suspended from Assembly

Kolkata: Six BJP MLAs, including Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, have been suspended from the Bengal Legislative Assembly for the remaining part of the current session or 30 days, whichever is earlier.



They have been suspended for staging protests in the Assembly over Sandeshkhali unrest and also for creating a ruckus and disrupting the proceedings of the House. Besides Suvendu, Agnimitra Pal, Mihir Goswami, Bankim Ghosh, Tapasi Mondal and Shankar Ghosh were suspended from the Bengal Legislative Assembly.

Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay allowed Parliamentary Affairs minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay to move a motion for the suspension of the BJP legislators.

The BJP MLAs sat on the floor of the House and shouted slogans leading to a ruckus inside the Assembly. They were seen wearing white T-shirts with the inscription, “We are with Sandeshkhali” in red.

Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay later said that the BJP legislators were not maintaining the decorum and discipline of the House and they always tried to disrupt the proceedings.

“Enough liberty is given to them and this has crossed the limit of tolerance,” Chattopadhyay said.