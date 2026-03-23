Six arrested with firearm from former MLA’s car

Malda: Tension gripped political circles in Malda ahead of the Assembly elections after police arrested six persons and recovered a firearm from a vehicle allegedly belonging to Mottakin Alam, former Manikchak MLA.



The incident took place during routine naka checking on National Highway 12 near Chechu More in Old Malda on Saturday evening. According to police sources, the vehicle was stopped and searched, during which a 7 mm pistol was recovered from the front compartment of the vehicle.

All six occupants of the vehicle were detained and later arrested. The firearm has been seized along with the vehicle, according to the police. The arrested individuals are reportedly residents of Fulbari and Kamalabari areas under English Bazar and are said to be close relatives of Alam.

Old Malda Municipality chairman Bibhuti Ghosh questioned the circumstances, stating: “Such incidents are undesirable during elections. If it was a licensed weapon, why was it found in the vehicle without the owner? There must have been some ulterior motive. However, the truth should come out through proper investigation.”

Meanwhile, BJP candidate Gopal Chandra Saha said: “After the election code of conduct is enforced, licensed firearms must be deposited at the police station. It is good that police are conducting strict checking.” Defending himself, Alam claimed: “The firearm is licensed and was mistakenly left in the vehicle amid the Eid-related rush. I intended to deposit it as per norms.”

Superintendent of Police Anupam Singh stated: “The licence had expired and the weapon was not surrendered as required. The owner was also not present in the vehicle. Six persons have been arrested and further investigation

is underway.”