Situation under control, malicious efforts being made to spread rumours: Police on Murshidabad

Kolkata: Internet services were suspended and prohibitory sections imposed in three areas of Murshidabad district after a clash broke out between two groups of people over an objectionable message in a signboard of a Kartik Puja pandal gate.

Police took prompt action and brought the situation under control. The state police posted the following on its X handle: “Malicious efforts are being made from certain quarters to spread misinformation and rumours about last night’s incident at Beldanga in Murshidabad where clashes took place between two groups over some condemnable mischief. President and secretary of the committee where this incident took place have been arrested and taken into police custody.

Prompt action has been taken by the police against vandalism and violence by arresting 17 persons. No casualty repeat no casualty has been reported anywhere in the district. 6 persons were injured and are under proper treatment. Condition of all injured is stable. Situation is under control. Sharp police vigil continues. Please do not heed unverified facts and figures being circulated on social media to disrupt peace. Sternest possible legal action will be taken against law-breakers as also the rumour-mongers.”

Sources said the clash took place on Saturday night over the objectionable message displayed at the gate of the Kartik Puja pandal in Beldanga of Murshidabad. Several shops and houses were reportedly vandalised. When police arrived, stones were pelted at them. Several police vans were vandalised as well.

The unrest spread to the adjacent Kazisaha and Begurban areas as well. Later, the police had to resort to lathi charge in order to disperse the violent mob. The situation was brought under control on Sunday morning.

To maintain the law and order situation, initially, Rapid Action Force (RAF) was deployed. Later, the district administration imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in the three areas and also suspended the internet services.

A TMC leader said that the situation was under control and police were doing all to bring the perpetrators to book.