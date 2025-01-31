Sittong-3 homestay owners set to host 2nd Darjeeling Eco-Tourism & Cultural Festival

Siliguri: The Sittong-3 Homestay Owners Welfare Society, in collaboration with the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) and the Association for Conservation and Tourism (ACT), is set to host the second annual Darjeeling Eco-Tourism and Cultural Festival.

The festival will take place from February 7 to 9 at Ahal Maidan in Sittong, aiming to boost rural tourism and showcase the region’s rich cultural heritage. The organisers made the announcement during a press conference at the Journalist Club in Siliguri on Thursday.

They emphasised that this year’s event will further strengthen the rural tourism industry by providing a platform for local artisans, performers and businesses to connect with visitors. “Village tourism started in 1996. Since then, we have been working on developing the industry. Such festivals will help in boosting the industry. We hope a huge crowd will be seen at the event,” said ACT convenor Raj Basu.

The festival will feature a variety of cultural programmes, local handicrafts and traditional food stalls, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in the authentic lifestyle of Sittong. 14 stalls will be put up to highlight the tourism sectors of this region where all will get information about the tourist destinations. “Tourists staying at homestays in Sittong during the three-day event will also be offered special discounts as part of the initiative to promote rural tourism” said Shishir Pradhan, one of the organisers.

The festival is part of a broader effort to develop sustainable tourism in the region, ensuring that the growing influx of travellers benefits both the environment and local communities.