SIT’s internal hackathon draws over 350 students

Siliguri: The Siliguri Institute of Technology (SIT) recently hosted an internal hackathon in preparation for the Smart India Hackathon 2024 (SIH-24). The event, which took place from September 12 to 13, saw enthusiastic participation from over 60 teams comprising more than 350 students. Participants tackled 50 problem statements aligned with the goals of the upcoming SIH 2024.

Students from both Engineering and MCA programmes showcased their creativity, innovative thinking and problem-solving abilities. The hackathon offered them an opportunity to engage with real-world challenges and propose impactful solutions. The event provided a dynamic platform for students to hone their skills, collaborate in teams, and exhibit their technical expertise.

Swalpa Kumar Roy and Prof G K Panda, faculty members from Alipurduar Government Engineering & Management College and Jalpaiguri

Government Engineering College, served as judges

for the competition.