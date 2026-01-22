SIT’s Ideathon 4.0 promotes idea-driven innovation among students

Siliguri: Siliguri Institute of Technology (SIT) successfully hosted Ideathon 4.0 on Tuesday, reaffirming its role as a leading hub for idea-driven innovation in North Bengal. The event witnessed participation from school and college students across India, promoting creativity, critical thinking, and solution-oriented thinking.



This year, Ideathon 4.0 received over 80 registrations from different parts of the country. After a rigorous screening process, 25 finalist teams were selected to present their ideas in both online and offline modes.

More than 100 participants gathered on the SIT campus, creating a vibrant atmosphere of intellectual exchange and collaborative learning.

The programme began with a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony symbolising the pursuit of knowledge. The event was graced by Guests of Honour Professor Anshu and Professor Pushpender Kumar from Kirori Mal College, University of Delhi. Also present were Dr Joydeep Dutta, principal-in-charge of SIT, Dr. Arundhati Chakrabarti, principal-in-charge of the College of Professional Studies, SIT, along with several academicians

and dignitaries.

Participants presented innovative ideas addressing real-world challenges, which were evaluated by a panel of expert judges on the basis of innovation, problem-solving approach, presentation, teamwork, and potential impact.

In the School Category, Team Grether from Nirmala Convent and St. Joseph’s School emerged winners, while in the College Category, Team Technology Hell from Siliguri Institute of Technology secured the top position. Winners from both categories received a cash prize of Rs 10,000 each.

Ideathon 4.0 once again underlined SIT’s commitment to nurturing innovation and empowering young minds to develop impactful solutions

for the future.