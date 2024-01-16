SIT’s 3-day silver jubilee celebration prog concludes

Siliguri: The three-day-long programme of silver jubilee celebration of the Siliguri Institute of Technology (SIT) concluded with ‘Guru Samman’ event.



Satyam Roy Chowdhury, founder and Managing Director (MD) of Techno India Group, was present at the event.

He felicitated the dignitaries. Around 20 professors and teachers were felicitated on this day. He congratulated the students and faculty members of the institute for the glorious 25 years.

“This school was established in the year 1999 and I am happy that we have celebrated 25 years of the school with a large number of students and faculties. We already have 10 schools of Techno India Group in North Bengal. Another school is being constructed in Siliguri for girls and children. That school will be a residential school,” said Satyam Roy Chowdhury, the MD.

The dignitaries who were felicitated on Tuesday were, colonel Tirthankar Chakraborty, from GS Education 33 Corps Indian Army, Dr Sandeep Sengupta, Dean of North Bengal Medical College and Hospital, Dr Mayukh Sarkar, Principal of Acharya Prafulla Chandra College, Dr Dilip Kumar Das, Principal of Munsi Prem Chand College, Dr Ranjan Sarkar, Principal of Siliguri College of Commerce, Dr Meenakshi Chakraborty, Kalipada Ghosh Tarai Mahavidyalaya, Sandipan Biswas, Assistant Director of Indian Institute of Advance Studies, Dr S S Agarwal, Principal of Siliguri Model School, Moushumi Dutta, Principal of Nil Nalini Vidyamandir, R Soni, MD, Sunita Rai, Principal of North Point Residential School, Nabanita Gupta, Associate Head Mistress of Netaji Girls High School, Subham Dutta from Darjeeling Public School, Supratim Sen, Principal-In-Charge of Pathfinder High School, Mohitosh Das, Teacher in-charge of Siliguri Vivekananda School, Arindam Chakraborty, Principal of Royal Academy, Dr Dhruba Brahma, Headmaster of Rabindranagar Girls school, Noee Chettri, Deputy Director, Sweta Tiwari, Principal of Birla Divya Jyoti school, Ashima Mishra, Salbari High School, Athuya Bagchi, Head Mistress of Siliguri Girls High School, Dr Arpana Dhev Das.

A cultural event was held where renowned singers Saheb Chatterjee and Sudeshna Ganguly performed. Among others who were present at the event were Milan Sarkar, governing body member SIT, Bhaskar Roy, vice-president of Techno India Group, Dr Arindam Roy, Director Techno India Group, Dr Mithun Chakraborty, Principal SIT and Chairman Silver Jubilee celebration Committee and others.