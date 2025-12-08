Sitong: Three killed in late night car accident

Darjeeling: Three people were killed on the spot in a late night accident near Mana, close to Sitong, under the Kurseong subdivision on Sunday. The accident occurred at around 11 pm.

According to police, all three deceased were residents of the Sitong I Sevoke-Mana area. They have been identified as Bigen Khawas, a member of the Sitong I Gram Panchayat; Rupen Khawas and Ramesh Gurung.

Of the four people travelling in the vehicle, the driver (also owner) Anmol Chettri, was found alive. He sustained severe injuries and was immediately rescued and rushed to the Kurseong Sub-Divisional Hospital from where he was referred to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in Siliguri.

“The four had gone to the police outpost in Dilaram to seek permission for the annual sports to be held on December 12, 13 and 14. On the way back the accident occured,” stated Anu Pradhan, Kurseong Panchayat Sabhadhipati.

Local residents heard a loud bang on Sunday night but as it was very late in the night they did not enquire.

Early on Monday morning when some of the local residents had gone out to collect fodder (grass) for livestock, they spotted the ill-fated Scorpio SUV, around 300m below the road in the gorge. They immediately alerted the police. A rescue team reached the site and recovered the three bodies.

The injured owner, who had survived the crash, was immediately rushed to the Kurseong hospital.