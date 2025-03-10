Sitalkuchi: Three electrocuted while installing irrigation pipeline

Cooch Behar: Three people lost their lives due to electrocution while laying irrigation pipelines in Sholo Chala village of West Sitalkuchi under Sitalkuchi block. The incident occurred when an iron pipe came in contact with a high-voltage overhead power line.

According to local sources, the victims were working in a farm land when the pipe they were handling touched an 11,000-volt electrical wire. They suffered severe injuries and were rushed to Sitalkuchi Primary Health Centre, where doctors declared them dead on arrival. The deceased have been identified as Jasimuddin Mia (60), Aji Jar Mia (55) and Saidul Islam (38). The tragic incident has cast a pall of mourning over the entire area.

Upon receiving information, cops from Sitalkuchi Police Station reached the site and initiated an investigation. Tapan Guha, president of Sitalkuchi Block Trinamool Congress, stated: “The victims were installing a pump set for farmland irrigation when they accidentally came in contact with the high-voltage wire. Jasimuddin Mia and Saidul Islam were electrocuted first and Aji Jar Mia was fatally injured while trying to rescue them. The families of the deceased are in deep grief and we stand with them in this difficult time.” Authorities are expected to review safety measures in the area to prevent such incidents in the future.