Sitalkuchi observes Martyrs’ Day

Locals and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders in Sitalkuchi observed Martyrs’ Day on Wednesday, paying tribute to the victims by laying garlands at the martyr’s altar. Trinamool spokesperson Partha Pratim Roy and president of the Shaheed Smriti Raksha Committee, Alizar Rahman, were among those present.

During the state Assembly elections on April 10, 2021, CISF personnel allegedly fired multiple rounds near booth 126 of Jorpatki in Sitalkuchi of Cooch Behar, resulting in the deaths of Moniruzzaman Mia, Hamidul Mia, Chamiul Haque and Noor Alam Mia from the area.

The incident sparked outrage in both state and

national politics.

Two days after the tragedy, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited Mathabhanga and met with the families of the deceased, assuring them of her support.

The state government also pledged to provide one home guard job to each

affected family.

In remembrance of the day, family members and local TMC leaders paid tribute to the martyrs by laying garlands at the martyr’s altar.

Parthapratim Roy remarked: “This incident has been proven to be a conspiracy. At the time, Debashish Dhar, who served as the District Superintendent of Police, was nominated as a candidate by the BJP from Birbhum. Slowly, all the details are emerging and the people will respond accordingly.”