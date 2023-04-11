Sitalkuchi firing: 2 years on, kin await justice

KOLKATA: It has been two years since the Sitalkuchi firing incident took place. But, family members of the youths who died in a CISF firing at a polling booth at Jorpatki village of Cooch Behar district during 2021 Assembly polls are still waiting for the punishment of the accused personnel.



Samser Mian, brother of Hamidul Mian who died in the firing, said: “I know that I cannot get back my brother. But it is satisfying to know that at least those who killed my brother receive punishment. But, still now we have not seen any initiative from the Union government.” Relatives of the deceased said that they had already visited Union Home minister, Amit Shah’s office and wrote a memorandum. But, they have not received any reply in this regard.