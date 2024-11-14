Sitai witnesses about 66.35% polling till 5 pm

Cooch Behar: Barring a few minor incidents, elections were conducted peacefully in Sitai Assembly Constituency.

Till 5 pm the Constituency had registered 66.35% polling. As many as 18 companies of Central Forces and 900 state police personnel were deployed to ensure free fair elections in the 300 booths. Candidates of both Trinamool Congress (TMC) and BJP voted at their respective booths.

TMC candidate Sangita Roy, along with MP Jagdish Chandra Barma Basunia, voted at booth number 6/18 of Garnota Fifth Plan Primary School, their polling centre. BJP candidate Dipak Kumar Roy voted at booth number 6/62 of Sitai Primary School of Sitai Assembly.

Trinamool candidate Sangita Ray claimed that the election was conducted peacefully.

“The way the polls have taken place, it is clear that Trinamool will win. BJP has not even been able to give polling agents. This means that people are not with them.” Unconfirmed sources claimed that BJP was not able to provide polling agents in 80 per cent of the booths. Not only this, the BJP candidate was not able to provide polling agents even in his own booth. No other BJP leader was seen with the BJP candidate. He alone inspected various booths. BJP candidate Dipak Kumar Ray alleged that an atmosphere of fear was created.

“Due to this intimidating atmosphere, people did not come out to vote. In some booths, Trinamool had put tape over the name of the BJP candidate in the EVM machine. I went and removed them and lodged a complaint with the Election Commission,” alleged Ray.