Sitai Police foil robbery attempt

Cooch Behar: A gang of robbers was apprehended in Sitai Singimari in Cooch Behar. Police seized firearms and Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) from their possession just before the planned robbery.



Police sources disclosed that acting on tip off, Sitai Police Station launched an operation in the Char area of Singimari River near the Sitai Sagardighi Bridge, leading to the arrest of this group.

The arrested persons have been identified as Tutul Burman (resident of BR Chatra), Prasenjit Biswas (resident of Singimari), Mahlam Sekh (residing in Kanaimara, Assam), Anisul Islam (residing in Kanaimara, Assam), and Bassir Ali (residing in Kanaimara, Assam). Upon their arrest, police recovered a country-made firearm, 8 fresh bombs, 5 empty tin cans, 10 packets of firecrackers used for making IEDs, jute rope, iron rod, 4 small torch lights, and 2 gas lighters.

Dyutiman Bhattacharya, District Superintendent of Police, stated: “A group of robbers had planned to execute a robbery on Thursday night, but the Sitai Police thwarted their attempt by making timely arrests. The police are actively investigating the entire incident.”