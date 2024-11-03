Sitai bypoll: Residents threaten to boycott voting

Cooch Behar: In a significant development ahead of the Sitai Assembly by-election, residents of Daribas and Jari Dharla in Gitaldaha-II Gram Panchayat have declared their intention to abstain from voting, citing long-standing issues of river erosion and lack of preventive measures. This decision has stirred the political landscape as local leaders scramble to address their grievances.

Each year, river erosion from the Dharla River, which runs through Gitaldaha-II, devastates agricultural land and homes in these villages, which are near the India-Bangladesh border. Despite repeated calls from locals for dam construction to protect the area, no progress has been made. Villagers have expressed that without a commitment to build the dam, they will not participate in the upcoming election.

Local residents Bakkar Mia and Ainul Haq voiced their frustration, stating: “Every year, the river takes away our land and homes. This year alone, 72 houses have been lost to erosion. We will not vote unless a dam is built to protect our community.”

In response to the residents’ demands, Trinamool Congress Zilla Parishad member Noor Alam Hussain acknowledged the issue, saying: “The state minister has been informed about the need for dam construction. The work will begin soon.”

However, BJP district Secretary Biraj Bose criticised the ruling party, remarking: “The Trinamool Congress has failed to bring any meaningful development to this area, which is why the people are forced to take this stand and refrain from voting.”