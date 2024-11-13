Sitai bypoll: 18 companies of Central Forces deployed

Cooch Behar: The by-election for the Sitai Assembly Constituency in Cooch Behar district, alongside five other constituencies in Bengal, is set to take place on Wednesday. The Election Commission (EC) has implemented comprehensive

measures to ensure smooth voting, including heightened security arrangements.

The District Control and Reporting Centre (DCRC) has been established at Dinhata College, where polling personnel have collected Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and dispatched them to respective polling stations. According to officials, 18 companies of Central Forces, along with 900 state police personnel, have been deployed to

maintain security throughout Sitai Constituency.

The Sitai Assembly has a total of 3,05,500 registered voters, including 1,58,421 male and 1,47,079 female voters, including 5,754 new voters eligible to vote this time.

Voters will choose from seven candidates competing for the seat.

The constituency includes 300 polling booths, of which 86 have been marked as sensitive. A total of 1,500 polling personnel are assigned to manage the election.

Security has been especially tightened at sensitive locations, with four Central Force personnel stationed at each sensitive booth. For locations with clusters of three or four booths, eight Central personnel will be assigned.

No model polling booths have been designated this time. However, all standard procedures and security protocols are in place to ensure an orderly and safe election process.