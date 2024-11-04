Sitai Assembly bypoll: 16 Central Force companies deployed

Cooch Behar: The Election Commission (EC) has deployed 16 companies of Central Forces in Sitai Assembly to ensure security during the upcoming by-election. Several companies have already arrived and initiated route marches across various areas to bolster public confidence and maintain order. To accommodate the forces, 15 schools within the Sitai Assembly Constituency have been designated as temporary accommodations for the personnel. Central Force troops will remain stationed in these schools, with their lodging and meals arranged on-site. As a result, the schools, which were initially closed from October 4 due to Durga Puja vacations, are now expected to stay closed for an additional two weeks to accommodate the by-election requirements. This extended closure has raised concerns among parents and education advocates, as students’ studies are being disrupted, potentially affecting academic progress.

Dhiman Mitra, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Dinhata, confirmed: “Sixteen companies of Central Forces have been deployed for election duty and they are being housed in various schools within the Sitai Assembly constituency. They will remain there until the by-election concludes.” Cooch Behar District Inspector of Schools (Secondary), Samar Chandra Mandal, commented on the impact of these extended closures: “15 schools across Sitai, like the rest of the district, are currently closed. However, with the extended presence of Central Forces, it is unclear when studies will resume in these schools. This prolonged closure has raised valid concerns from families regarding the disruption in students’ education.”