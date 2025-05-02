Sitai: 3 held with rare deer musk worth Rs 25L

Cooch Behar: In a major breakthrough, Sitai police in Cooch Behar district arrested three individuals with rare deer musk during a late-night operation on Thursday. The arrests were made based on intelligence received from confidential sources. Deer musk is a potent, aromatic substance secreted by a gland in male musk deer, historically prized in perfumery and traditional medicine

According to police officials, the raid was conducted at Netaji Bazar under Sitai Police Station limits, resulting in the seizure of 38 grams of musk — an item highly valued in the illegal wildlife trade. The estimated market value of the seized substance is around Rs. 25 lakh. The arrested individuals have been identified as Sirajul Haque (43) and Rizaul Hussain (50), both residents of the Sitalkuchi block and Rahulur Rahman (30), a resident of Sitai. Authorities have initiated an investigation to determine the source of the musk and whether the accused have links to international wildlife trafficking networks.

Dinhata Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Dhiman Mitra said: “Acting on a tip-off, our team conducted a successful raid and recovered musk from three persons. The estimated market value is around Rs 25 lakh. We are investigating where they procured the substance from and their intended destination. They will be produced in court and remanded to police custody for further interrogation.”

He added that investigators are also probing the possible involvement of other individuals or an organised smuggling racket.